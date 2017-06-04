June 4, 2017

BE THANKFUL FOR WHAT TRUMP IS NOT, Andrew Klavan writes:

[W]with the Supreme Court taking on the role, as it has, of super legislature, all it requires is five idiot intellectuals who believe in leftist crap for us to lose the right to speak free — which, let’s face it, is inseparable from the right to live free.

Because Trump is what he is — and because of what he is not — we have preserved that precious right for another day. For that alone, he deserves our thanks and support.