June 5, 2017

WHY ARE DEEP-BLUE CITIES SUCH CESSPITS OF RACISM? Portland isn’t Portlandia. It’s a capital of white supremacy. “I went to high school outside Portland, and I encountered more overt white supremacy there than anywhere else. Progressive politics and discrimination are not mutually exclusive. Many classmates who would have described themselves as progressive expressed white supremacist ideals, often in violent terms. . . . While Portland is indeed progressive on many political issues, it is still the whitest large city in America — and that’s by design.”