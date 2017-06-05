June 5, 2017

APPARENTLY, THESE ARE THE ONLY NUCLEAR WEAPONS WORTH WORRYING ABOUT: “I find it disquieting to realize that the United States possesses about 6,800 warheads, ready to be deployed at any time via submarine, aircraft, and intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).”

Oh, there’s a little reference to (unnamed) “great powers,” but for any specific naming there’s the above, and then: “I know that the great cities we have spent a dozen generations building are so precarious that Donald Trump could eliminate one within an hour.” One could be forgiven for reading the entire piece and coming away with the idea that only American nuclear weapons are problematic.