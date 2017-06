“TWITTER HAS A REMARKABLE POWER TO MAKE WELL-CREDENTIALED PEOPLE LOOK LIKE FOOLS:” Six Ways Harvard’s Joyce Chaplin Is Wrong About the Creation of the U.S.

Credentialed-but-not-educated, to coin an Insta-leitmotif. Fortunately, Ted Cruz helpfully explains early American history to the James Duncan Phillips Professor of Early American History at Harvard University in 140 easy to follow characters.