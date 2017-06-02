June 2, 2017

NANCY PELOSI GOES FULL THEOCRAT: “By invoking Pope Francis on climate change, Nancy Pelosi unwittingly confirms that the climate mania is indeed a matter of religious fanaticism, especially since she exhibits medieval ignorance about the subject by confusing greenhouse gases with ‘the air we breathe.’ Or maybe the sainted Ms. Pelosi doesn’t exhale poisonous carbon dioxide with every breath? However crude and boorish Trump may seem at times, it becomes clear why he won when you consider what he is up against.”