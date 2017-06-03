June 3, 2017

K-12 IMPLOSION UPDATE: No Students Are Proficient in Math And English At Six Baltimore City Schools.

Six schools in Baltimore have exactly zero students who are proficient in math and English.

WBFF reports Project Baltimore led an investigation and discovered five Baltimore City high schools, along with one middle school, do not have any students who scored high enough to be deemed “proficient” in math and English on state testing.

The schools that did not have a single proficient student are Booker T. Washington Middle School, Frederick Douglass High School, Achievement Academy at Harbor City, New Era Academy, Excel Academy at Francis M. Wood High, and New Hope Academy. . . .

WBFF notes Baltimore City Schools spends $16,000 per student per year, making it the fourth highest spending district in the country per student.