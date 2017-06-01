June 1, 2017

CLIMATE DISASTER AVERTED: WORLD TO END FRIDAY DURING KATHY GRIFFIN PRESSER ON BEING BULLIED BY TRUMP FAMILY. “Attorney Lisa Bloom announced she’d be holding a press conference Friday morning with her client, comedian Kathy Griffin, to discuss her ‘controversial’ photo shoot with the president’s bloody severed head and the bullying she’s endured from the Trump family. And suddenly, the failure of the Sweet Meteor of Death to appear on Election Day made perfect sense; it was waiting for this very moment.”

Heh, indeed.®