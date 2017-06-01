June 1, 2017

AMERICAN LAW INSTITUTE REJECTS CAMPUS RAPE POLICIES AS A MODEL FOR REAL-WORLD RAPE LAWS:

An influential group of law professors has once again declined to recommend that state governments enact policies favoring accusers in sexual assault cases, changes that already have been adopted by many colleges and universities.

A proposal that would newly criminalize many sexual activities as assault was offered by two New York University professors at the American Law Institute’s annual conference in Washington last week.

This is the third year in a row that law professors Erin Murphy and Stephen Schulhofer introduced their proposal. Once again, they faced strong backlash as more than 100 opponents wrote a letter detailing their concerns, with several introducing motions to alter the language of the draft.

Little known outside the legal profession, ALI is a professional association of judges, lawyers and legal scholars that has shaped many laws in this country since it was founded in 1923.