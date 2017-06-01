June 1, 2017

IT’S COME TO THIS: Newly Woke Artist Agrees To Burn Own Work:

Unbelievable. It’s hard for me to see the artistic merit in the thing — it’s nothing more than a scaffolding for a hanging, erected here as a political statement — but that is beside the point. The artist’s intent was to protest capital punishment by memorializing seven different hangings. The action by the Dakota [Indian] protesters goes beyond simply objecting to a work of art that they find offensive. What they’ve done here is to successfully intimidated a major museum and an artist into taking down and destroying a work of art that was created in sympathy with the Dakotas’ suffering.

Exit questions: “What does it mean to say that any story is not an artist’s to tell? Says who? How would art be possible if woke hecklers had a veto?”