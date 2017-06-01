June 1, 2017

NEW GOP TV AD FEATURES KATHY GRIFFIN:

Days after Kathy Griffin was fired from CNN’s New Years’ Eve show in the midst of backlash over posing in photos with a mask made up to look like the decapitated head of President Trump, the same photos appeared in a campaign ad created by a Republican super pac. The ad, which also includes behind-the-scenes footage of the Griffin photo shoot, attacks Georgia congressional candidate Democrat Jon Ossoff.

Yet another reason why, much to her initial surprise, Griffin’s fellow leftists were furious with her. While the DNC-MSM’s immediate response may be dismiss the story as “not worth doing,” videos and stills of Griffin holding the effigy of Trump’s severed head will be appearing in loads of GOP videos for both local and national races between now and November of 2020.