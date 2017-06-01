June 1, 2017

VLADIMIR PUTIN: There are many Syrian matters Turkey and Russia agree on.

“If we did not have the same view with Turkey on critical matters regarding Syria, neither would we have been able to establish a ceasefire nor would we have been able to establish de-escalation zones,” Putin said.

The Russian president said he discussed the S-400 missile defense system with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

“We have not yet produced these systems outside the country. We will discuss how and under what circumstances we will produce them with the Indian Prime Minister,” said Putin.

“Process, technology and personnel training requires great preparation. But there is nothing that is not possible. We will return again to discuss the shipment of these modern systems.”

The S-400 missile system is capable of destroying airborne targets as far as 250 miles away, and is recognized as one of the most capable Surface to Air Missile Systems.