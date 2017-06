HOW TO RUIN A TEENAGER’S LIFE: “Should a teenager who exchanges naughty pictures be sent to Federal prison for 15 years and then be made to register as a sex offender for life?” “This is an idea so bad that even Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Neptune) said it was stupid.”

Plus: “Wouldn’t it be better to rethink this whole law so that protecting real children from real abuse isn’t confounded with teenagers making out?” Yes, yes it would.