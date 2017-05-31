May 31, 2017

DISPATCHES FROM OLD MEDIA:

Shot: BREAKING: Reports Say Pelley Has Lost ‘CBS Evening News’ Job.

— Curtis Houck, NewsBusters, last night.

Chaser: America Learns Of Someone Named Scott Pelley.

—Jim Treacher, the Daily Caller, today.

According to Page Six, “Insiders tell us that CBS News president David Rhodes ‘is making [Pelley] move to ‘60 Minutes,’ and that the pair ‘don’t get on.’” Houck notes that the basic details of Pelley being exiled fulltime to 60 Minutes has been confirmed by multiple sources.

I’m not sure why the brother of Obama’s infamous former Middle East “advisor” and failed novelist Ben Rhodes is upset with Pelley — he’s been totally objective and unbiased in his role as newsreader to the elderly. Totally.