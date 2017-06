WHAT A HARVARD REPORT ON MILLENNIALS AND RELATIONSHIPS FINDS, AFTER 50 YEARS OF FEMINISM: “One is, we are failing … miserably to prepare young people for romantic love, probably the most important thing they will do in life. . . . The second is that there are very high rates of misogyny and sexual harassment.”

It’s almost as if feminism has caused people to have less respect for women, not more.