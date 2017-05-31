May 31, 2017

21ST CENTURY DIPLOMACY: Trump hands out his cellphone number, urges leaders to call him. “President Donald Trump has been handing out his cellphone number to world leaders and urging them to call him directly, an unusual invitation that breaks diplomatic protocol and is raising concerns about the security and secrecy of the U.S. commander in chief’s communications.”

I’ve been told that if you call his cell, he answers and talks to you. Being able to call the U.S. president directly is a big deal. On the one hand, the security and secrecy concerns are genuine. On the other hand, it’s not clear that you get fewer leaks and less espionage if you route things through the State Department bureaucracy.