«
»

September 28, 2020

FLASHBACK:

KATHY GRIFFIN — SALESWOMAN FOR TRUMP2020! In 2020, people will remember that photo and re-elect Donald Trump. it’s everything the left is. you watch.

Well, was she right? Here’s the picture, to refresh any memories that need it:

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 11:28 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.