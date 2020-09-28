September 28, 2020
KATHY GRIFFIN — SALESWOMAN FOR TRUMP2020! In 2020, people will remember that photo and re-elect Donald Trump. it’s everything the left is. you watch.
Well, was she right? Here’s the picture, to refresh any memories that need it:
