May 30, 2017

Shot: The Disappearance of Virtue From American Politics — In his new book, Ben Sasse has identified the right project for America: rehabilitating a shared moral language.

—Headline, the Atlantic, yesterday.

Chaser:

Late Tuesday morning, leaked images of washed up comedian and CNN News Year’s Eve co-host Kathy Griffin holding a bloody mockup of President Trump’s head aloft went viral. It took CNN hours before any host on the channel dared to bring her up. Following a warning for graphic content, Jake Tapper, host of The Lead, displayed an image. The members of Tapper’s panel were unfazed by the display, with Molly Ball of The Atlantic claiming that the Trump family’s outrage was just them playing the victim card.

—“Molly Ball Can’t Care: Trump Family Just Playing ‘Victim’ With Beheading Photo,” NewsBusters, today, which adds, “So far, there has been no official comment from CNN about Griffin’s disgusting photo shoot or her future with the news organization.”

Exit question: Kathy Griffin begs for forgiveness in apology video. Do we believe her?

Well, I know my answer.