May 30, 2017

THIS IS A PERFECT LEFTY DEMOCRAT PARODY: Portland mayor urges federal government to revoke permit for ‘alt-right’ demonstration, on the theory that ‘hate speech is not protected.’ It’s got everything: Portland! Blaming right-wingers for a “climate of hate” when it was a Bernie Bro who was the actual stabber! Asking the feds to act on a purely local matter! And, of course, the bogus claim that “hate speech” isn’t protected by the First Amendment.

Sadly, though, it’s not a parody at all. More of a self-beclowning.