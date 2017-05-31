May 31, 2017

I AGREE. WHY, JUST A FEW YEARS AGO THE NEW YORK TIMES WAS TELLING US THAT THE FILIBUSTER IS RACIST. Trump calls for end to filibuster.

President Trump on Tuesday called for the Senate to end the filibuster and allow legislation to pass with a simple majority, saying it would help his agenda to pass “fast and easy.”

“The U.S. Senate should switch to 51 votes, immediately, and get Healthcare and TAX CUTS approved, fast and easy. Dems would do it, no doubt!” Trump tweeted. In fact, the GOP can pass healthcare bills and tax reform with a 51-vote majority if Republicans can reach agreements among themselves.

Trump called earlier this month for the end of the filibuster, which essentially requires 60 votes for a bill to pass the Senate.