May 30, 2017

HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: Feminist researcher invents ‘intersectional quantum physics’ to fight ‘oppression’ of Newton. “A feminist academic affiliated with the University of Arizona has invented a new theory of ‘intersectional quantum physics,’ and told the world about it in a journal published by Duke University Press. . . . Whitney Stark argues in support of ‘combining intersectionality and quantum physics’ to better understand ‘marginalized people’ and to create ‘safer spaces’ for them, in the latest issue of The Minnesota Review. Because traditional quantum physics theory has influenced humanity’s understanding of the world, it has also helped lend credence to the ongoing regime of racism, sexism and classism that hurts minorities, Stark writes.”

That’s not how this works. That’s not how any of this works.