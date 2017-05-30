May 30, 2017

WHY ARE DEMOCRATS PROMOTING POLITICAL VIOLENCE? Texas State Rep Reports Protesters to ICE; Guess What Happened Next?

This morning, during the final day of the current session of the Texas state legislature, the Texas House was considering a bill to punish so-called “sanctuary cities.” The Democrats had been fighting the bill for hours, and there were lots of protesters in the gallery. When the protesters were loudly disruptive, the Department of Public Safety began to remove them from the gallery. (You can see video, and a more or less live blog of the events, here.)

That’s when the fun began. Apparently, state Representative Matt Rinaldi (R-Irving) announced that he had called Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on the protesters. The Democrats apparently took this badly.