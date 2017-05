THE ATLANTIC REVIEWS BEN SASSE’S NEW BOOK: The Disappearance of Virtue From American Politics.

It’s not a bad review, and Sasse’s book sounds quite interesting. However, not surprisingly, there appears to be zero self-awareness in the author or her editors in the role the Atlantic itself played in the disappearance of virtue in American politics when its Website was home to Andrew Sullivan, the Hercule Poirot of World-Class Uterus Detectives.