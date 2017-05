MAYBE DON’T DO THAT? ‘I have a rotting corpse inside of me,’ says woman describing her illegal silicone injections.

Key quote #1: “I always felt like I had to be better in my looks. I didn’t think I could accomplish my goals if I didn’t look the part.”

Key quote #2: “For ten years, transgender woman Taliyah Cassadine got silicone injections once every other week. Despite crippling medical issues, she kept going back.”