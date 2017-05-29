May 29, 2017

TO BE FAIR, SHE HAS ADMITTED THAT SHE DRINKS HEAVILY: Hillary Clinton Still Thinks She Beat Donald Trump in Election.

Guys, Hillary Clinton is okay. It’s super important that you all know that—and the media will try its darndest to make sure that message gets out. She’s just been dealing with a hard breakup: the American people left her for Donald Trump.

Thankfully, New York Magazine dedicated its cover story to covering Clinton’s journey from a one-time presidential loser to a two-time presidential loser. Deep inside the coverage is a key kernel of wisdom: Even if you lose, just pretend you didn’t so people keep giving you money.