May 29, 2017

IT’S A TRAP: American Knife and Tool Institute Introduces Interstate Transport Act. The question is: Why? “Earlier this month AKTI announced the introduction in Congress of the Interstate Transport Act (ITA – S. 1092), which turns out to be a watered-down and dangerously ineffective alternative to the latest version of the Knife Owner Protection Act (KOPA – H.R. 84), conceived and authored by Knife Rights, which was introduced on the opening day of this congressional session. Both bills ostensibly aim for the same goal, “to protect the right of law-abiding citizens to transport knives interstate, notwithstanding a patchwork of local and State prohibitions.” KOPA would actually do just that, while the ITA fails miserably in that, and worse, actually endangers knife owners traveling the country. The question is, Why? . . . When compared to this year’s iteration of KOPA, AKTI’s ITA bill sucks. It is a terrible bill for knife owners as they would still be subject to arrest and prosecution. Why in the world would an industry organization promote a dangerously flawed bill that fails to accomplish its stated goal of safe transit for knife owners?”