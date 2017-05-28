May 28, 2017

AT INSTAPUNDIT, WE TAKE A FLOGGIN’ AND KEEP ON BLOGGIN’: Our power’s been out since a bit after 10 pm last night, thanks to a particularly intense thunderstorm, so we’re running on generator power. And our Comcast Internet went out a few hours ago, I guess after some router’s battery backup ran down, but we have backup Internet too. All to bring you the very best in blogging! Or, at least, blogging.

UPDATE: And now the power’s back, so it was about at 15-hour outage. The generator did a great job.