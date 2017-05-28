May 28, 2017

KOREA IS GETTING MORE INTERESTING. INTERESTING IS BAD. U.S. to deploy 3rd carrier group to deter North Korea. “The U.S. Navy has decided to deploy the USS Nimitz as a third carrier-led strike force to the western Pacific to increase pressure on North Korea to rein in its arms programs. Nimitz, one of the world’s largest warships, will join the USS Carl Vinson and USS Ronald Reagan there, sources close to the U.S. military said May 26. It is rare for the U.S. Navy to deploy three aircraft carriers to the same region at the same time. This latest decision means that three of the U.S. Navy’s 11 aircraft carriers will be deployed in the western Pacific.” Thanks to Michael Yon for emailing the link.