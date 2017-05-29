May 29, 2017

NAOMI SCHAEFER RILEY: Hollywood thinks liberated women act like dumb frat boys.

Women have finally made it. How do I know true equality has been achieved? It’s because women can now make films that are just as raunchy and disgusting as movies for men. If you walked out of “Wedding Crashers” or “Wedding Crashers 2” and thought, “Our culture is so sexist. I wish they made a movie where women could put their bodily functions on public display, where women could drink until they were sick, where women talked like sailors and objectified members of the opposite sex,” you’re in luck.

This summer you can go see “Rough Night” starring Scarlett Johansson and Kate McKinnon or “Girls Trip” starring Jada Pinkett Smith and Queen Latifah. In the former, five friends accidentally kill a male stripper they have hired for a bachelorette party. While a surprising number of critics have worried about the idea of playing a dead stripper for laughs, the plot is completely secondary to the idea that five women in Vegas are finally going to let loose — or as one of the characters has it — they’ll be “swimming in d–k” this weekend.

Letting loose, in case you didn’t realize, means acting like men. Which is why one of the characters yells at another, “Stop being a stupid f–king c–t and do a little cocaine.” It’s why the women do shots and then vomit onto the table and why when the stripper does arrive, one of them yells, “Get to the beans, get to the beans.” The notion that women 10 years out of college with real jobs and children at home talk and act like this — even when they’ve consumed an excessive amount of alcohol — is a bit of a stretch.