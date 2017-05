MY ADVICE WOULD BE, TO LOOK GOOD ON THE BEACH THIS SUMMER, START BACK IN JANUARY: Your Emergency Fitness Guide To Looking Good This Summer. I really intensified my workouts starting in February and I’ve lost about 10 pounds, though it’s mostly weight I gained while my Dad was in the hospital. But I think my overall body composition is better than it was. Don’t worry, though: No shirtless beach pics are forthcoming.