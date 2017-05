THE HILL: 10 Senate seats that could flip in 2018. “Democrats reeling from a devastating election face a daunting task: the 2018 Senate map. It favors Republicans in a big way. The GOP will be defending just eight seats, while Democrats must fight for 23 — plus another two held by independents who caucus with Democrats.”

If you’re looking for races where volunteering or donating might make a difference, here you go.