May 28, 2017

FURTHER MUCKING UP THE SPECIAL-ELECTION NARRATIVE: Donald Trump was an asset in the Montana election, not a drag.

Plus, So when do Democrats actually win something? “Powered by seething anti-Trump sentiment, the Democratic Party keeps turning in strong performances in special elections in Republican-friendly districts. But they still haven’t won any of those races.”

It’s a moral victory, though. And that should be good enough, right?

Plus: “I’d watch particularly the Drain Commissioner and Animal Control Officer results.”

UPDATE: Hey, that’s not really a joke: Democrats look to mayors to retake Tennessee.