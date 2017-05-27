May 27, 2017

JUDICIAL WATCH: Hundreds Vote Illegally in North Carolina after Court Bans Election Integrity Law. “Less than a year after a federal appellate court sided with the Obama administration to strike down North Carolina’s election integrity reforms, a state audit reveals that hundreds of votes were illegally cast by felons and non-citizens in just one election. Voter impersonation, double voting and irregularities in absentee ballots sent via mail also tainted the election, according to the investigation conducted by the North Carolina State Board of Elections (NCSBE). The probe analyzed records from the 2016 general election.”

The reputation of the judiciary is already sinking. If voters believe that it’s allowing voter fraud, it will sink much further.

UPDATE: Related: Paul Mirengoff: Trump resisters in robes: the Fourth Circuit’s travel ban decision.