May 26, 2017

A MEASURE OF ACCOUNTABILITY: Charges filed against Tim Kaine’s son, others who crashed MN Capitol Trump rally. “The chaos that counter-protesters brought into the Minnesota Capitol in March during a rally in support of President Donald Trump included smoke bombs, mace in people’s faces and fireworks, prosecutors said Friday as they announced charges against eight people. . . . ‘When people seek to prevent others who are peacefully assembled from making their voices heard, it threatens the very foundation of our democracy and I am very pleased that we have gathered sufficient evidence to charge these individuals who we allege unlawfully took their counter protest activities too far,’ Choi said Friday.”