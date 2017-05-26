«

May 26, 2017

A MEASURE OF ACCOUNTABILITY: Charges filed against Tim Kaine’s son, others who crashed MN Capitol Trump rally. “The chaos that counter-protesters brought into the Minnesota Capitol in March during a rally in support of President Donald Trump included smoke bombs, mace in people’s faces and fireworks, prosecutors said Friday as they announced charges against eight people. . . . ‘When people seek to prevent others who are peacefully assembled from making their voices heard, it threatens the very foundation of our democracy and I am very pleased that we have gathered sufficient evidence to charge these individuals who we allege unlawfully took their counter protest activities too far,’ Choi said Friday.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 8:52 pm