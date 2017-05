WHY SALMAN ABEDI GREW TO HATE US: “Abedi was not disenfranchised. He was not rejected by British society. He was taught to reject and hate it, despite everything it gave him and his family. . . . Manchester and Birmingham are home to some of the most militant Islamists in the UK. They mingle and operate throughout local Muslim communities with relative impunity.”

Somehow the “hate speech” prosecutions don’t seem to reach them, just people who warn about them.