May 26, 2017

SO GIANFORTE WON BIG, AND THAT KIND OF HURTS THE NARRATIVE OF AN ANTI-TRUMP “WAVE” BUILDING:

Republicans shouldn’t get cocky, because special elections don’t mean much. But this is the third time the Democrats have made a big deal about a special election and failed. My own guess: The press is so unpopular that Gianforte’s bodyslam helped him more than hurt him with voters. That should inspire introspection with the press, as Kurt Schlichter says, but it won’t.

Predicted response: “Yeah, I’m in the Media — Screw You.”