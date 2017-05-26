GIANFORTE SLAMS OUT A WIN, ACCORDING TO THE ACE OF SPADES DECISION DESK:

The lefties at young adult Website* Vox.com are also calling it for Gianforte.

PJTV alumnus John Phillips: “if you’re gonna bodyslam someone he picked the right target.”

@existentialfish @mmfa John Phillips on CNN: What #Gianforte did was wrong but if you’re gonna body slam someone he picked the right target. pic.twitter.com/PgSONJuVLv — Richard W. (@IceManNYR) May 26, 2017

As Glenn noted this morning:

Contrary to a lot of what we’ve been hearing, it’s not okay to punch (or body-slam) your political opponents just because of what they say. * * * * * * * * One might almost say that the political class is happy to wink at political violence, until it affects one of their own. One of the things I really don’t like about following news and politics on a daily (hourly?) basis for so long is how cynical I’ve become about this sort of thing. I’d rather not feel this way, but it’s pretty hard to escape, given the realities. * * * * * * * * It occurs to me that this mess is bad for both parties in a way. Dems have been desperate for a special-election win that will show a wave is building against Trump, but if they win here, they’ll have trouble portraying it as such given that they beat a guy who bodyslammed a reporter the day before the election. On the other hand, if the GOP wins, they’re stuck with this guy in Congress. Or they have to get him to resign, or refuse to seat him, which has problems of its own.

According to the House of Stephanopoulos earlier today, “Gianforte unlikely to face discipline if elected, ethics expert says.” (Note: auto-play video atop ABC link.)

* Classical reference.