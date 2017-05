THE FALSE REHABILITATION OF BRIAN WILLIAMS: “Pre-election, the left-leaning MSNBC had been planning to pivot to hard news. Post-Trump, they’ve doubled down on punditry, to their great advantage. It’s hard to believe that not one executive is mulling their greatest contradiction: How can they employ an anchor known for pomposity, grandiosity and lies while decrying these very traits in the American president?”

See also Williams’ fellow NBC employees, Al Sharpton and Andrea Mitchell.