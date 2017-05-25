May 25, 2017

A DECADE OF NEGLECT: The Navy’s Cruisers Are Old and It Has Nothing to Replace Them With. “The U.S. Navy’s Ticonderoga-class cruisers, built during the 1980s, are nearing retirement age and there is nothing to replace them with. A backbone of the Navy’s air defenses, the tall guided-missile cruisers’ retirement would leave a hole in the Navy’s ability to defend aircraft carriers and other high profile ships just as the service is shifting back to a focus on fleet versus fleet warfare.”