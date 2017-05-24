May 24, 2017

BIOMETRIC INSECURITY: Hackers Can Unlock Samsung’s Galaxy S8 Using Fake Irises.

The CCC describes how this particular hack works. First, you need a camera with a night vision mode or with the infrared filter removed. A good digital camera with a 200mm lens was able to take successful images at up to five meters, or about 17 feet. Distance from the subject will obviously depend on the quality of the camera, the lighting conditions, the angle of the photo, and the skill of the photographer.

Once the photo is taken, the final image can be printed on a high-quality laser printer (CCC reports that, ironically, Samsung printers worked best for their own security testing). Place a contact lens over the iris photo to simulate the effects of a real eye’s curvature, and voila — you’ve got a solution that can bypass Android security.