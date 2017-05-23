May 23, 2017

JEFF REYNOLDS: Tom Coburn Says Millennials Must Embrace a Convention of States.. “We’re now up to $124 trillion in unfunded liabilities, which, over the next 50 years, the major portion of that is going to have to be paid back. Guess who’s going to have to pay that back? Millennials. That’s $30,000 per year per millennial.”

The bright side, which you can see if you squint just right, is Millennials’ lowered income expectations — they won’t pay those taxes on income they’ll never earn.