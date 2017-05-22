May 22, 2017

THEY TOLD ME A TRUMP PRESIDENCY WOULD BE MARKED BY OUTRAGEOUS VIOLATIONS OF PRIVACY — AND THEY WERE RIGHT! Private Investigator’s Attempt To Obtain Donald Trump’s Tax Return Led IRS To Shut Down FAFSA Data Retrieval Tool; Who Hired Him? “The person accused of a 2016 attempt to use a web-based federal student-aid tool to illegally obtain taxpayer information is a Louisiana-based private investigator who used the tool to target then-presidential candidate Donald J. Trump, court records obtained by Diverse show. The records allege that when Jordan Hamlett, 31, met FBI agents in the atrium of the Embassy Suites in Baton Rouge, he ‘immediately volunteered that he had committed the crime and he even sounded proud of what he had done.'”