May 23, 2017

NEWS YOU CAN USE: Older adults may not benefit from taking statins to prevent heart disease. “While there is evidence to support older adults taking statins for secondary prevention of cardiovascular disease – such as to prevent a second heart attack or stroke – there is limited evidence on the risks and benefits of this age group taking the cholesterol-lowering medication to prevent a first cardiovascular event. Now, an analysis of data from a clinical trial that compares it with usual care finds no benefit in use of a statin for primary prevention in older adults with high blood pressure and moderately high cholesterol.”