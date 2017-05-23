May 23, 2017
2018: Michigan Businesswoman to Challenge Stabenow.
Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow received her first Republican challenger as businesswoman Lena Epstein announced her candidacy for Michigan’s Senate race.
Epstein is a third-generation co-owner of Vesco Oil Corp., which distributes automotive and industrial lubricants.
Epstein also served as co-chair of President Donald Trump’s campaign in the state, where he became the first Republican to win Michigan since George H.W. Bush won in 1988.
In a statement announcing her run, Epstein portrayed herself as an outsider in the Trump mold.
“Michigan spoke loud and clear in the last election — we want an outsider with business leadership skills who can inspire the people of Michigan with a bright vision for the future.”
Stabenow is a tired hack who ought to be vulnerable, though of course that will depend to some degree on events. Epstein’s website is here.