May 23, 2017

2018: Michigan Businesswoman to Challenge Stabenow.

Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow received her first Republican challenger as businesswoman Lena Epstein announced her candidacy for Michigan’s Senate race.

Epstein is a third-generation co-owner of Vesco Oil Corp., which distributes automotive and industrial lubricants.

Epstein also served as co-chair of President Donald Trump’s campaign in the state, where he became the first Republican to win Michigan since George H.W. Bush won in 1988.

In a statement announcing her run, Epstein portrayed herself as an outsider in the Trump mold.

“Michigan spoke loud and clear in the last election — we want an outsider with business leadership skills who can inspire the people of Michigan with a bright vision for the future.”