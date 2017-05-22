May 22, 2017

YEAH, BUT HACKING FROM THE OBAMA ERA ISN’T NEWSWORTHY BECAUSE SHUT UP: House IT Aides Fear Suspects In Hill Breach Are Blackmailing Members With Their Own Data.

Congressional technology aides are baffled that data-theft allegations against four former House IT workers — who were banned from the congressional network — have largely been ignored, and they fear the integrity of sensitive high-level information. Imran Awan and three relatives were colleagues until police banned them from computer networks at the House of Representatives after suspicion the brothers accessed congressional computers without permission. Five Capitol Hill technology aides told The Daily Caller News Foundation’s Investigative Group that members of Congress have displayed an inexplicable and intense loyalty towards the suspects who police say victimized them. The baffled aides wonder if the suspects are blackmailing representatives based on the contents of their emails and files, to which they had full access.

Well, these guys pretty much only display “intense loyalty” to someone who’s got them by the balls, so it’s a fair inference.

Plus: “The investigation goes far beyond the theft of millions of dollars. The employees could read all emails dozens of members of Congress sent and received, as well as access any files members and their staff stored. Court records show the brothers ran a side business that owed $100,000 to an Iranian fugitive who has been tied to Hezbollah, and their stepmother says they often send money to Pakistan.”