May 22, 2017

MICHAEL LIND: The New Class War. He’s sounding a theme that I’ve noted for over a decade, the grab for supremacy of the managerial “New Class.” “The thesis of this essay is that the theory of the managerial elite explains the present transatlantic social and political crisis. . . . Freed from older constraints, the managerial minorities of Western nations have predictably run amok, using their near-monopoly of power and influence in all sectors—private, public, and nonprofit—to enact policies that advantage their members to the detriment of their fellow citizens. Derided and disempowered, large elements of the native working classes in Western democracies have turned to charismatic tribunes of anti-system populism in electoral rebellions against the selfishness and arrogance of managerial elites.”