May 21, 2017

GRABBY SAYS WHAT? “Joe Biden blasts Donald Trump in Colby College speech over his ‘coarse rhetoric’ and ‘political chaos’ before congratulating graduates with hugs and handshakes — and the ladies seem to get the lion’s share of the cuddles.”

Speaking of “coarse rhetoric,” “Biden: I’ve Never Criticized The Tea Party, Just Those Times I Said They Were Crazy And Acted Like Terrorists.”

And speaking of “political chaos,” Biden referred to the passing of Obamacare, which was preceded by arguably the greatest non-wartime lie in American political history, as a “big f***ing deal.” (Which he meant as a compliment, apparently.)

(Classical allusion in headline.)