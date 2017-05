IN THE MAIL: From C.S. Lewis, The Abolition of Man.

Plus, today only at Amazon: PurePulse Pro TENS Unit Muscle Stimulator.

And, also today only: Save Big on Hayward Poolvergnuegen Pool Cleaners.

Also, Etekcity 4 Pack LED Camping Lantern (Black, Collapsible), 75% off.

And, remember, Amazon has brand new Lightning Deals updated every hour. Check them out regularly!