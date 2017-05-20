May 20, 2017

BOB WOODWARD: Woodward: Reporters ‘binge drinking the anti-Trump Kool-Aid,’

Veteran journalist Bob Woodward called on the national media Friday to keep focused on reporting straight news, after many reporters have revealed a bias against President Trump.

Friday on MSNBC, Woodward said he knows of too many reporters who have strayed from objectivity and shown an excessive hostility toward the White House.

“Stick to the reporting,” he said. “Stick to the reporting. … One of the realities we have here is we have a good, old newspaper war going, the New York Times and the Washington Post and some very powerful stories. At the same time, I think it’s time to dial back a little bit about because there are people around … who are kind of binge drinking the anti-Trump Kool-Aid. And that is not going to work in journalism. Let the politicians have that binge drinking.”