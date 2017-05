MALE PRIVILEGE: It’s Not Just Chris Cornell: Suicide Rates Highest Among Middle-Aged Men. “121 Americans die by suicide each day, according to the Centers for Disease Control — and 93 of them are men. . . . In fact, American men make up the bulk of suicides nationwide. Victims of death by suicide are overwhelmingly white (7 out of 10), male and — just like Cornell — between the ages of 45 and 65.”