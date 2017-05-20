May 20, 2017

THE CRUELTY IS UNIMAGINABLE: Swedish Workers Told To Have Sex On Their Own Time. ” Finding the right work-life balance is always a challenge. But in Overtornea, Sweden, residents are going to have to have sex on their own time, just like everywhere else. The New York Times reports a 31-member town council on Monday voted down a local pol’s proposal to grant the municipality’s 550 workers ‘subsidized sex’—in other words, one hour of paid leave each workweek in which they could scurry home to get it on. Proponents of Per-Erik Muskos’ plan said it could help boost the town’s birth rate, as well as pull marriages out of ruts.”